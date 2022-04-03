Navigate

DE-CIX signs Strategic Partnership IRAQ-IXP

By on 3rd April 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraqi Communications News

By John Lee.

German-based interconnection platform operator DE-CIX and internet exchange IRAQ-IXP have signed a strategic partnership, in the context of the Capacity Middle East event, for the future operations of "IRAQ-IXP powered by DE-CIX".

According to a press release from DE-CIX, IRAQ-IXP powered by DE-CIX will be operated by DE-CIX under the DE-CIX as a Service (DaaS) model built on DE-CIX's award-winning interconnection infrastructure, including the full set of interconnection services.

Technical implementation is planned in the course of 2022. The interconnection platform is set to serve as a hub for regional connectivity, enabling local networks low-latency interconnection and localization of global content, while increasing network stability, scalability and security.

(Source: DE-CIX)


