Spanish Firm to Study KRG Rail Project

By on 4th April 2022 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has reportedly awarded a six-month contract to conduct for a rail feasibility study to a Spanish company.

Sources did not name the company, but said the cost of the report would be $2.6 million.

The project will examine the feasibility of linking the border-crossings of Ibrahim al-Khalil on the Turkish border with Parvez Khan on the Iranian border -- a distance of 600km -- and possibility of linking other cities such as Kirkuk and Mosul.

