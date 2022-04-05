By Massaab Al-Aloosy, for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



Barriers to Reform in Iraq

Moqtada al-Sadr, the biggest winner in the recent election, aspires to implement grand changes in Iraq, but reform is easier said than done.

Click here to read the full article.

