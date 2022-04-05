By Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

From Beirut to Baghdad: Lebanese flee crisis seeking jobs in Iraq

Iraq, once synonymous with conflict and chaos, is becoming a land of opportunity for Lebanese job-seekers fleeing a deep economic crisis back home.

