Deloitte report on Oil and Gas in Iraqi Kurdistan

By on 5th April 2022 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

As part of the KRG's drive to promote transparency, Deloitte have been commissioned to produce an audited report detailing oil and gas exports, production costs, and revenues for the second half of 2021.

The report, which analyzes the oil and gas industry on a quarterly basis, is now available as a PDF in English, Kurdish and Arabic on the KRG website.

Click here to download the reports.

(Source: KRG)


