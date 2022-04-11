Navigate

UK Firm to supply De-Mining Kit to Iraq

By on 11th April 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Security

By John Lee.

UK-based Scanna MSC Ltd has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the supply of its XR-200 X-Ray Systems for the disposal of explosive ordnance in Iraq.

According to the company's website, the XR200 is a "150 kV, battery powered, pulsed X-ray generator used in security and light industrial applications."

The contract is valued at $361,374.

(Source: UNGM)


