UK Firm to supply De-Mining Kit to Iraq

By John Lee.
UK-based Scanna MSC Ltd has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the supply of its XR-200 X-Ray Systems for the disposal of explosive ordnance in Iraq.
According to the company's website, the XR200 is a "150 kV, battery powered, pulsed X-ray generator used in security and light industrial applications."
The contract is valued at $361,374.
(Source: UNGM)
