Application Period opens for Fulbright Program

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad is pleased to announce that the application period is now open for the 2023 Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) program.

Applications are due June 3, 2022. Detailed program information, eligibility guidelines, and application procedures can be found at the U.S. Embassy Baghdad website at: https://iq.usembassy.gov/education-culture/exchange-programs/flta-program/

The FLTA Program is a nine-month non-degree program that provides teachers of English an opportunity to refine their teaching skills, increase their English-language proficiency, and extend their knowledge of U.S. society and culture.

Through the FLTA program, teachers are placed at U.S. colleges and universities and serve as assistants in Arabic language classes in order to build their teaching skills and gain exposure to U.S. teaching methodologies. Applicants must be early career teachers of English or in training to become teachers of English, and possess a bachelor's degree by June 1, 2022.

Applicants for this program must have fluency in English, limited or no prior U.S. experience, and be Iraqi citizens residing in Iraq. The U.S. Department of State fully funds participants' travel, program costs, health insurance, housing, and a modest living stipend.

For more information, applicants may send an email to: [email protected]

(Source: US Embassy)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line