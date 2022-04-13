Applications Open for Humphrey Fellowship Program

The United States Embassy in Iraq is pleased to announce the opening of the application period for the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program. This one-year Fellowship is open to mid-career professionals who have a proven track record of leadership, a commitment to public service, and the capacity to take full advantage of a self-defined program of independent, non-degree study at a leading U.S. university. The program awards a certificate from the U.S. Government; it is not designed to confer an advanced degree.

The Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program brings accomplished professionals from designated countries around the world to the United States at a midpoint in their careers for a year of graduate-level academic course work and professional development activities. The Humphrey Program was initiated in 1978 to honor the memory and accomplishments of the late Senator and Vice President, Hubert H. Humphrey. Fellows are selected based on their potential for leadership and commitment to public service.

The program provides a basis for establishing lasting ties between citizens of the United States and their professional counterparts in other countries, fostering an exchange of knowledge and mutual understanding throughout the world.

Eligible Fields:

Sustainable Development

Democratic Institution Building

Education

Public Health

Eligibility Criteria:

An undergraduate degree

Five years of full-time professional experience

Demonstrated leadership qualities and a record of public service

Demonstrated English language ability

Limited or no prior experience in the U.S.

For more information on the program and how to apply, please visit https://iq.usembassy.gov/education-culture/exchange-programs/hubert-humphrey-fellowship/

Application deadline is June 3, 2022

(Source: US Embassy)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line