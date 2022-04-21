Will Boycott of Iranian Goods help or harm Iraq?

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Will a boycott of Iranian goods help or harm Iraq's economy?

Iraq has a robust trading relationship with Iran that was worth $12 billion in 2020.

The two countries have plans to increase the volume of bilateral trade to $20 billion in the near future.

But as Iran's exports to its western neighbor have increased in recent years, there has been a backlash from many Iraqis that has led to calls for boycotts of Iranian products.

The full report can be viewed here (registration required).

