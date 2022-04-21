Navigate

Will Boycott of Iranian Goods help or harm Iraq?

By on 21st April 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Will a boycott of Iranian goods help or harm Iraq's economy?

Iraq has a robust trading relationship with Iran that was worth $12 billion in 2020.

The two countries have plans to increase the volume of bilateral trade to $20 billion in the near future.

But as Iran's exports to its western neighbor have increased in recent years, there has been a backlash from many Iraqis that has led to calls for boycotts of Iranian products.

