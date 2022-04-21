Navigate

TAG.Global signs Agreement with Al Manar

By on 21st April 2022 in Iraq Education and Training News

By John Lee.

Jordan-based Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Digital Academy (TAG.Global Digital Academy), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed an agreement with the Iraqi Al Manar Human Resources Training and Consulting Company to cooperate in preparing and implementing face-to-face capacity-building programs, as well as remote digital training programs, in addition to implementing training and education consulting projects.

The agreement was signed by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, and Mr. Omar Al Bayati, Director of Al Manar Company.

It will be cover both face-to-face and digital training programs.

(Source: TAG)


