Baghdad Elevated Train (BET) is "Vital" and "Strategic"

By John Lee.

The Secretary-General of Iraq's Council of Ministers has chaired a meeting of the committee for the implementation of the Baghdad Elevated Train (BET) project.

Dr Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi said the project is considered to be vital and strategic, and runs in conjunction with projects to rehabilitate the entrances to Baghdad, and to construct bridges, tunnels and the ring road.

The meeting discussed the allocation of funds to the project from the general federal budget for the current year, as well as the routing and the provision of stations.

In October 2020, an Alstom-led Consortium, together with its partner Hyundai Engineering & Construction, signed a Letter of Intent with the Iraqi Ministry of Transport to define a framework for all the appropriate steps to accelerate the implementation of the project. At that time, it was planned to be a 20-kilometer route with 14 stations.

(Source: Iraqi Cabinet)

