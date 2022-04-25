Zain Iraq's Revenue Increases

By John Lee.

Zain Iraq's Q1 2022 revenue increased by 5 percent to reach USD 194 million, according to the company's results statement for the first three months of the year.

EBITDA grew by 8 percent to USD 81 million, reflecting an EBITDA margin of 42%.

The operation reported a net profit of USD 3 million for Q1 2022.

The customer base increased 9% to 17.6 million, which the company said reflects a market-leading position.

(Source: Zain)

