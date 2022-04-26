The Station Opens Branch in Erbil

By John Lee.

The Station Foundation for Entrepreneurship has opened its fourth branch in Erbil,

According to a press release from The Station, the opening marks a significant step forward in ensuring that Kurdistan's youth can contribute to the ecosystem's enhancement and build a connected network of entrepreneurs, creatives, and innovators who can reach across the country, sharing knowledge, experience, and services.

Over the years, The Station has grown to be one of Iraq's leading youth organizations, not only because of the programs and opportunities it offers, but also because of the communities it helps to build. It includes a community of young people who are approachable, inclusive, and enthusiastic about what they want to accomplish; from the recent graduate who has been thinking about starting a business for the past year to the freelance photographer, everyone has a place at The Station.

"The Station has played a critical role in empowering Iraq's youth, and we hope to carry that momentum into Kurdistan. Our hope is to build a community of Kurdish youth who can support one another and their endeavors while also providing them with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed. The resilience of the youth in overcoming the hardships they face in this country inspires us on a daily basis, and we are all very excited for this next chapter."

- Raniyah Feras, The Station - Erbil Branch Manager

The Station in Erbil has partners who share its mission and vision: Al Handal International Group, who have been there since the start, ensuring that The Station serves the community, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit -GmbH (GIZ) - ICT, one of the earliest collaborators, who believed in The Station mission, and finally Korek Telecom, who have set an example in the region and beyond by supporting youth in various fields.

The Station, like all of its partners, is committed to providing real-world solutions and will focus on developing a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem through business incubator programs and reaching out to university students through the Metro program, among many other upcoming programs in various fields.

"I believe that it's really crucial to develop the private sector in Iraq and start-ups can make-up an essential part of that; we need to digitize the economy, and The Station is providing the help and support for that."

- Dr. Sven Mossler, Deputy Consul General at The German Consulate Erbil

"We are delighted to see start-ups making a positive contribution to the community and the economy. That is why we are here today, proudly partnering with the station to help build a better future for everyone."

- Zheeman Dilshad, Head of Sponsorships & Events at Korek Telecom

(Source: The Station)

