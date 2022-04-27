Cabinet allocates $3.9m for Irrigation in Diyala

By John Lee.

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Following discussions, the Cabinet ordered the Ministry of Finance to provide funding of 5.75 billion dinars ($3.9 million) for emergency works to address water scarcity in Diyala Governorate:

IQD 1.75 billion to the General Authority for Ground Water, to dig wells in various parts of the governorate and provide the necessary supplies (pipes, etc.);

IQD 75o million for the irrigation of rivers;

IQD 500 million for dredging and "purification works" on the Euphrates River Basin;

IQD 2.75 billion for the periodic maintenance of pumping stations and regulators on the Tigris River Basin, and the extension of a power line to the lower Khalis station.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line