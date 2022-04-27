Navigate

Cabinet allocates $3.9m for Irrigation in Diyala

By on 27th April 2022 in Agriculture, Politics

By John Lee.

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Following discussions, the Cabinet ordered the Ministry of Finance to provide funding of 5.75 billion dinars ($3.9 million) for emergency works to address water scarcity in Diyala Governorate:

  • IQD 1.75 billion to the General Authority for Ground Water, to dig wells in various parts of the governorate and provide the necessary supplies (pipes, etc.);
  • IQD 75o million for the irrigation of rivers; 
  • IQD 500 million for dredging and "purification works" on the Euphrates River Basin;
  • IQD 2.75 billion for the periodic maintenance of pumping stations and regulators on the Tigris River Basin, and the extension of a power line to the lower Khalis station.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)


