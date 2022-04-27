Iraq Finalises March Oil Exports

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for March of 100,579,612 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.244 million barrels per day (bpd), down slightly from the 3.314 million bpd exported in February.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 99,130,677 barrels, while exports from the Kirkuk fields through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 1,488,935 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $10.913 billion, at an average price of $108.503 per barrel. According to the Ministry, this is the highest monthly oil revenue in Iraq since 1972.

February's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

