Navigate

Navigation

Iraq to have Fastest Growing Economy in Middle East, Central Asia

By on 29th April 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

According to the recently-published World Economic Outlook from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Iraq's economy is forecast to grow by 9.5 percent this year, giving it the fastest real GDP growth of all the Middle East and Central Asia countries.

The 2023 expectation of 5.7 percent is just one percentage point behind Georgia, the expected leader next year.

Meanwhile, consumer prices are expected to rise by 6.9 percent this year and 4.7 percent in 2023.

The full report can be downloaded here.

(Source: IMF)


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323

Related posts:

Iraq, the US, and the "New" Middle East How Water has become a Flashpoint in the Middle East Iraq "is the Middle East's New Power Broker" IMF: Iraq's Non-Oil Real GDP expected to Rebound
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323

Leave a Reply