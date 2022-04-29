Improving Economic Conditions drive Asiacell Iraq Growth

By John Lee.

Mobile phone service Asiacell has reported a healthy increase in its customer base and revenue.

In its financial results for the quarter ended 31 March 2022, parent company Ooredoo said:

"Asiacell reported revenue of QAR 883 million during Q1 2022, an increase of 4%, compared to QAR 852 million in Q1 2021, which was primarily driven by data revenue growth and improving economic conditions. EBITDA increased by 1% with a decrease in EBITDA margin of 2% points driven by the increased energy cost.

"In line with Asiacell's commitment to providing best-in-class services, the Company extended its 4G coverage to 100% of its sites, upgraded the network with enhanced Data speed (4G+) and enhanced network resilience by introducing segmented routing in the transport network.

"Asiacell's customer base increased by 10% to 16.1 million in Q1 2022, compared to 14.6 million for the same period in 2021."

(Source: Ooredoo)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line