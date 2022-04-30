Earthlink to use Nokia solution to improve coverage

Earthlink to use Nokia's GPON solution to improve coverage in Iraq's eight governorates

Earthlink Telecommunications will use the Nokia solution over eight governorates/provinces in the country with high-speed and quality fixed access services to over 1.5 million subscribers, as part of one of the largest Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) projects awarded in the country.

Earthlink will use Nokia 7360 ISAM FX-16 Optical Line Terminal (OLT) to provide high-quality FTTH broadband services using Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) technology. The new network with advanced architecture will provide Earthlink with improved capacity, flexibility and capabilities, thus ensuring a superior subscriber experience.

The deployment will start in the third quarter of this year and is likely to be Nokia will also provide installation and care services as part of the agreement for the first year.

(Source: Nokia)

