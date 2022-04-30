Navigate

Navigation

Turkey may 'lock' Borders with Syria and Iraq

By on 30th April 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Transportation News, Security

By Fehim Tastekin for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Turkey may 'lock' borders with Syria and Iraq to deal with Kurdish militants

There is speculation about a secret deal between Ankara and Baghdad eyeing a contiguous, 30-kilometer-deep buffer from Syria to Iraq.

Click here to read the full article.


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323

Related posts:

Iraq "seeks to attach strings to Arms Purchases from Turkey" In pursuit of Gas, will Turkey choose Erbil over Baghdad? Iraq to Close Airports and Borders for October Election Pressure to Open Borders for Pilgrims despite Pandemic
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323

Leave a Reply