Ukraine War: Iraq grapples with Rising Food Costs

By Ayser Jabbar for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq grapples with rising food costs as a result of Ukraine war

Ripple effects from the Russian invasion of Ukraine are driving the Iraqi government to allot additional funds to ensure the food supply is stable.

Click here to read the full article.

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line