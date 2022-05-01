Navigate

Navigation

Ukraine War: Iraq grapples with Rising Food Costs

By on 1st May 2022 in Agriculture, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

By Ayser Jabbar for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq grapples with rising food costs as a result of Ukraine war

Ripple effects from the Russian invasion of Ukraine are driving the Iraqi government to allot additional funds to ensure the food supply is stable.

Click here to read the full article.


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323

Related posts:

WFP: Ukraine-Russia War causing Food Insecurity in Iraq Russian Invasion of Ukraine, and Iraq's Economy Iraqis Protest Rise in Food Prices, Officials Blame Ukraine War Emergency Meeting on Food Security in Iraq
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323

Leave a Reply