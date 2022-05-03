Navigate

Navigation

China's Huawei working on e-Governance in Iraq

By on 3rd May 2022 in Politics

By John Lee.

The Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Dr. Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi, with representatives of China's Huawei, have discussed the process of developing the e-governance and automation project.

The comprehensive digital transformation project is intended to reduce paperwork in government institutions.

Dr Al-Ghazi confirmed that the e-governance project has reached "advanced stages", and achieved positive steps in the process of automation and electronic linkage.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323

Related posts:

Siemens working with Iraq on Hydrogen Production KRG and UAE sign MoU on Governance ABB partners with INTECH Process Automation in Iraq China Buys "nearly Half" of Iraq's oil
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323

Leave a Reply