China's Huawei working on e-Governance in Iraq

By John Lee.
The Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Dr. Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi, with representatives of China's Huawei, have discussed the process of developing the e-governance and automation project.
The comprehensive digital transformation project is intended to reduce paperwork in government institutions.
Dr Al-Ghazi confirmed that the e-governance project has reached "advanced stages", and achieved positive steps in the process of automation and electronic linkage.
(Source: Govt of Iraq)
Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323
No comments yet.