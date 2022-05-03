China's Huawei working on e-Governance in Iraq

By John Lee.

The Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Dr. Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi, with representatives of China's Huawei, have discussed the process of developing the e-governance and automation project.

The comprehensive digital transformation project is intended to reduce paperwork in government institutions.

Dr Al-Ghazi confirmed that the e-governance project has reached "advanced stages", and achieved positive steps in the process of automation and electronic linkage.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)

