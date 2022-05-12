Navigate

Navigation

AirSada wins Medevac Contract with Hyundai in Basra

By on 12th May 2022 in Healthcare, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News, Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

The Turkish-based private jet charter company AirSada has won a second contract to supply medical evacuation (medevac) services, this time to South Korea's Hyundai Engineering and Construction in Iraq.

The contract with AirSada, which runs to September 2025, includes air ambulance and medical treatment services.

It was signed by Mr Tolga Urcu, CEO of AirSada, and Mr Joonhwi Lee, Project Manager for Hyundai in Basra.

Earlier this year, the company won a similar contract with Japan's JGC Corporation.

(Source: AirSada)


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323

Related posts:

AirSada wins Medevac Contract with JGC in Iraq Wood Wins 5-Year Contract in Iraq CITIC Construction Wins $3.7bn Iraq Power Deal Chinese Consortium wins $594m Iraq Oil Processing Contract
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323

Leave a Reply