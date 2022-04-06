Navigate

AirSada wins Medevac Contract with JGC in Iraq

By on 6th April 2022 in Healthcare, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

The Turkish-based private jet charter company AirSada has won a contract to supply medical evacuation (medevac) services to Japan's JGC Corporation in Iraq.

JGC is the main contractor for the major upgrading project at South Refineries Company's (SRC) Basra refinery.

The contract with AirSada, which runs to September 2025, includes air ambulance and medical treatment services.

It was signed by Mr Tolga Urcu, CEO of AirSada, and Mr Hiroto Ogura,  Project Manager for JGC at SRC Basra.

(Source: AirSada)


