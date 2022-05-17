New Partner joins Al Tamimi & Co in Iraq

By John Lee.

Law firm Al Tamimi & Company has announced that Tom Calvert has joined the firm as Partner.

In a statement, the company said that Calvert will head its corporate commercial practice in Iraq, in addition to leading the firm's China Group which will actively advise Chinese companies operating in the region on the full spectrum of legal issues that they face.

He will be based in the company's Dubai office and will split his time between the Emirates and Iraq. He speaks fluent Chinese and conversational Iraqi Arabic.

IBN understands that Calvert was previously a partner with Confluent Law Group.

(Source: Al Tamimi & Company)

