Al-Rasheed Bank removed from Sanctions Lists

By John Lee.

The United Nations Security Council has removed Iraq's state-owned Al-Rasheed Bank [Al-Rashid Bank] from its Sanctions List.

The updated version of the Committee's Sanctions List, available in HTML, PDF and XML format, may be found here.

Authorities in the United Kingdom have also confirmed that the bank has been removed from the consolidated list and is no longer subject to an asset freeze. A list of all the UK's current asset-freeze targets can be found here.

(Sources: UNSC, HM Treasury)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line