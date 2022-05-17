Navigate

Al-Rasheed Bank removed from Sanctions Lists

By on 17th May 2022 in Iraq Banking & Finance News, Security

By John Lee.

The United Nations Security Council has removed Iraq's state-owned Al-Rasheed Bank [Al-Rashid Bank] from its Sanctions List.

The updated version of the Committee's Sanctions List, available in HTML, PDF and XML format, may be found here.

Authorities in the United Kingdom have also confirmed that the bank has been removed from the consolidated list and is no longer subject to an asset freeze. A list of all the UK's current asset-freeze targets can be found here.

(Sources: UNSC, HM Treasury)


