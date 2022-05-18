Navigate

Navigation

KRG Denies seizing control of Oil Fields

By on 18th May 2022 in Iraq Oil & Gas News, Politics

By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has denied seizing the Bai Hassan and Dawd Gurg oil fields in Kirkuk from the Iraqi federal government's Ministry of Oil.

On Saturday, the North Oil Company (NOC), which is owned by the Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC), claimed that the KRG took over the fields in what it said was a contravention of Iraqi law.

The KRG has issued a statement saying the claims are, "completely untrue and are aimed at sowing discord."

Bai Hassan was originally controlled by the Ministry of Oil (Baghdad), but seized by KRG forces in July 2014. It was subsequently returned to Baghdad (NOC) control in 2017.

(Sources: NOC, KRG)


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323

Related posts:

INOC to Negotiate with Chevron to Develop Dhi Qar Oil Fields Baker Hughes to help Capture Gas at Iraq's Southern Oil Fields Iraqi Min of Oil Denies that TotalEnergies Deal is Stalled French Oil Consultancy Wins Iraq Contract
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323

Leave a Reply