Chinese Companies to build "Science City" near Mosul

By John Lee.
Zawya has reported that Chinese companies will build a major new "Science City" near the Iraqi city of Mosul.
It says the deal was finalised under a landmark oil-for-projects agreement signed in 2019.
The project involves the University of Alhamdaniya [Al-Hamdaniya], but the Chinese companies have not been named.
(Source: Zawya)
