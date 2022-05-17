Chinese Companies to build "Science City" near Mosul

By John Lee.

Zawya has reported that Chinese companies will build a major new "Science City" near the Iraqi city of Mosul.

It says the deal was finalised under a landmark oil-for-projects agreement signed in 2019.

The project involves the University of Alhamdaniya [Al-Hamdaniya], but the Chinese companies have not been named.

(Source: Zawya)

