Genel Energy appoints new Chief Financial Officer

By John Lee.

Genel Energy has announced that Luke Clements (pictured) has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect.

Luke, who was previously Interim Chief Financial Officer, has been responsible for a broad range of financial, commercial, and treasury related activities at the Company.

Having joined the Company in 2011 to advise on the merger of Vallares Plc and Genel Enerji, he became Group Financial Controller in 2015. Prior to joining the Company, Luke spent seven years at KPMG, where he was head of department and advised multiple FTSE100 and FTSE350 companies across a range of sectors.

David McManus, Chair, said:

"Luke is the ideal person to continue delivering the financial platform that facilitates our strategy, a strategy he has been integral in building, as we seek to utilise our growing financial strength to add production and further bolster our progressive dividend.

"Genel's low-cost production generates significant cash flow, in turn supporting investment in growth and material shareholder returns, and we look forward to Luke playing a significant role as we continue to aim to create material value for shareholders."

(Source: Genel Energy)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line