Iraqi Court Annuls Food Security Bill

By on 21st May 2022 in Agriculture, Politics

By Adnan Abu Zeed for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

There are rising concerns over food security in Iraq due to the war on Ukraine and the drought, but the agriculture and trade ministries say there is no need to be concerned over the country's strategic food reserve stocks.

Click here to read the full article.


