By John Lee.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has opened its Hyatt Regency Erbil Residences in Iraq.

Located next to the World Trade Center, in Erbil's Gulan Park development, the project offers long-term accommodation in 93 serviced apartments.

The adjoining 204-room hotel, Hyatt Regency Erbil, is expected to open in 2026.

(Source: Hyatt)