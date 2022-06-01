From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Deep Dive: Iraq expands criminalization of normalization with Israel

Iraq's parliament has voted to criminalize any form of normalization with Israel, threatening the worst offenders with life imprisonment or the death penalty.

The law has been condemned by Israel and the US while most Iraqi politicians in Baghdad and Iran have welcomed it.

Meanwhile, amid cautious silence so far in Erbil, Shiite factions close to Tehran appear to be using the law to approach their Shiite rivals in the Sadrist Movement.

The full report can be viewed here (registration required).

