Iran Reduces Gas Supply to Iraq, as Iraq Misses Payment

By John Lee.

Iran has reduced its gas supply to Iraq by 5 million cubic meters per day, causing a reduction in electricity production, according to a statement on Wednesday from Iraq's Ministry of Electricity.

The Iranian government had demanded payment of debts relating to gas supply, which AFP says totals $1.6 billion and dates from 2020, by the end of May.

The Ministry blames the non-payment on the delay in approving the general budget, and "the search for an alternative solution to the Food Security Law."

Iraq exported a record $11.436-billion worth of oil in May.

(Sources: Ministry of Electricity, AFP)

