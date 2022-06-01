Navigate

Iran Reduces Gas Supply to Iraq, as Iraq Misses Payment

By on 1st June 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News, Politics

By John Lee.

Iran has reduced its gas supply to Iraq by 5 million cubic meters per day, causing a reduction in electricity production, according to a statement on Wednesday from Iraq's Ministry of Electricity.

The Iranian government had demanded payment of debts relating to gas supply, which AFP says totals $1.6 billion and dates from 2020, by the end of May. 

The Ministry blames the non-payment on the delay in approving the general budget, and "the search for an alternative solution to the Food Security Law."

Iraq exported a record $11.436-billion worth of oil in May.

(Sources: Ministry of Electricity, AFP)


