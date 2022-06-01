Navigate

Iraq Oil Revenues Hit New High

By on 1st June 2022 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for May of 102,303,020 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.300 million barrels per day (bpd), slightly down from the 3.380 million bpd exported in April.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 98,946,914 barrels, while exports from the Kirkuk fields through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 3,002,133 barrels.

While not explicitly stated by the Ministry, these figures seem to imply that exports by road to Jordan totalled 353,973 barrels for the month.

Revenues for the month were $11.436 billion, at an average price of $111.79 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)


