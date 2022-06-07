Iraqi Finance Minister issues Up-Beat Vision for Economy

By John Lee.

Iraqi Finance Minister, Dr. Ali Allawi, has presented his vision for the Iraqi economy.

In the 27-page document, he says that the changing world order following the war in Ukraine is expected to lead to a period of sustained high oil prices, providing Iraq with an opportunity to address its structural imbalances, and to start the process of rebuilding the country's infrastructure.

He adds that, following the devaluation of the Iraqi dinar, the narrowing gap between the official dinar exchange rate and the parallel market signals a return to forex market stability and certainty.



The full presentation can be downloaded here.

(Source: Ministry of Finance)

