Italy donates EUR 2m for Iraqi Stabilization

Italy reaffirms its commitment to Iraq's stabilization with EUR 2 million contribution

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), is supporting the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with an additional EUR 2 million (approximately US$ 2.26 million) to assist communities affected by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

Italy's contribution to UNDP's Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS), which implements fast-track initiatives in areas liberated from ISIL, has been formalised on the occasion of the first visit to Iraq of the Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H. E. Marina Sereni. Italy has generously provided more than US$ 20 million, since FFS was set up in 2015 with the objective of returning internally displaced Iraqis to their homes.

Deputy Minister Sereni commended the new contribution as a concrete support of the Italian Government for the stabilization process in Iraq in order to guarantee better human conditions to its people, by supporting their urgent needs. A safer Iraq is more than ever a priority of the Italian Cooperation in the country.

"Italy's previous support made an invaluable contribution to crucial stabilization projects in the liberated areas and contributed to providing much needed support to more than 6.6 million people," says UNDP Resident Representative Zena Ali Ahmad.

"We are grateful for Italy's continuous support to stabilization in Iraq. This additional support will position FFS to meet better the expectations and needs of the people of Iraq and contribute to improved conditions that will allow the remaining displaced Iraqis to return to their communities of origin with dignity," adds Ms Ali Ahmad.

With the support of 30 partners and the Government of Iraq, the FFS has completed over 3,100 projects in areas liberated from ISIL. This has facilitated the dignified and safe return of 4.8 million Iraqis, to their communities of origin, where they hope to restart their lives.

(Source: UN)

