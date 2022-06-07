Navigate

Saudi Arabia and Iraqi discuss Connecting Electricity Grids

By on 7th June 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, has met with the Saudi Minister of Energy, HRH Abdulaziz bin Salman, to discuss connecting their respective electricity grids.

They also discussed enhanced energy cooperation between the two countries, and the work of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council.

Iraq and Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in January to link their power grids.

(Source: Saudi Ministry of Energy)


