UNOPS awards Contracts for ICT Equipment in Iraq

By John Lee.
The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for has awarded a series of contracts for the provision and delivery of ICT equipment and licenses in Iraq:
- Lot 1 - Laptops: Sidra Almuntaha'a. Contract value $43,100;
- Lot 2 - Desktops: Canon for Trading Computers and Electronic Supplies Ltd. Contract value $887,200;
- Lot 3 - Monitors: Albilad Alhurra. Contract value $17,500;
- Lot 4 - Plotters and Printers: Sidra Almuntaha'a. Contract value $10,000;
- Lot 5 - Servers - Switches: Albilad Alhurra. Contract value $144,000;
- Lot 6 - NAS Storage: Taqa Center. Contract value $5,600;
- Lot 7 - Barcode Scanners: Canon for Trading Computers and Electronic Supplies Ltd. Contract value $47,500;
(Source: UNGM)
