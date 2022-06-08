UNOPS awards Contracts for ICT Equipment in Iraq

By John Lee.

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for has awarded a series of contracts for the provision and delivery of ICT equipment and licenses in Iraq:

Lot 1 - Laptops: Sidra Almuntaha'a . Contract value $43,100;

. Contract value $43,100; Lot 2 - Desktops: Canon for Trading Computers and Electronic Supplies Ltd . Contract value $887,200;

. Contract value $887,200; Lot 3 - Monitors: Albilad Alhurra . Contract value $17,500;

. Contract value $17,500; Lot 4 - Plotters and Printers: Sidra Almuntaha'a . Contract value $10,000;

. Contract value $10,000; Lot 5 - Servers - Switches: Albilad Alhurra . Contract value $144,000;

. Contract value $144,000; Lot 6 - NAS Storage: Taqa Center . Contract value $5,600;

. Contract value $5,600; Lot 7 - Barcode Scanners: Canon for Trading Computers and Electronic Supplies Ltd. Contract value $47,500;

(Source: UNGM)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line