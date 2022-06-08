Navigate

Navigation

UNOPS awards Contracts for ICT Equipment in Iraq

By on 8th June 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Tenders

By John Lee.

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for has awarded a series of contracts for the provision and delivery of ICT equipment and licenses in Iraq:

  • Lot 1 - Laptops: Sidra Almuntaha'a. Contract value $43,100;
  • Lot 2 - Desktops: Canon for Trading Computers and Electronic Supplies Ltd. Contract value $887,200;
  • Lot 3 - Monitors: Albilad Alhurra. Contract value $17,500;
  • Lot 4 - Plotters and Printers: Sidra Almuntaha'a. Contract value $10,000;
  • Lot 5 - Servers - Switches: Albilad Alhurra. Contract value $144,000;
  • Lot 6 - NAS Storage: Taqa Center. Contract value $5,600;
  • Lot 7 - Barcode Scanners: Canon for Trading Computers and Electronic Supplies Ltd. Contract value $47,500;

(Source: UNGM)


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323

Related posts:

UNOPS awards Contracts for ICT Equipment UNOPS awards Contracts to Equip Health Centers in Anbar Contract Awarded for supply of Laptops Suppliers chosen for UNOPS Contracts in Iraq
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323

Leave a Reply