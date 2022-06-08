Start-Ups On The Move, Networking Event in Erbil

SPARK and Startups Without Borders are hosting the Startups On The Move networking events, a series of ecosystem events happening in June, to connect entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds with key ecosystem players in the Middle East.

The events are part of the Startups on the Move incubation programme, launched with support from Google.org, which involves a 5-month incubation and mentorship programme for 130 entrepreneurs.

The Iraqi event will be held in Erbil on June 13th, hosted by The Station, and will feature prominent speakers in the Iraqi ecosystem, such as Darya Jamil, Programs Manager at Five One Labs, agribusiness expert Hyader Zeiad, and Ameen Hadeed, startup trainer and mentor.

The Startups on the Move incubation programme started last April 21st through an online format, and will conclude on September 13th, when 10 semi-finalist startups will be awarded an all-expenses paid trip to Amsterdam to pitch on the global stage during the IGNITE Conference 2022. The winning startups will battle it out for cash prizes of $10.000 in the first place, while the second place winner will receive $5.000.

The events are open to the public, with registration here.

(Source: Spark)

