Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 9th June 2022).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD985 (+6.4%) / $861 (+6.4%) (weekly change) (+7.3% and +6.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 8.9 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD10.5bn ($7.1mn).

ISX Company Announcements

ISX suspended trading of Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) starting Jun. 5 due to the AGM that was held on Jun. 8. The bank decided in its AGM to distribute 4% cash dividends (IQD0.04 dividend per share, 8% dividend yield).

ISX had suspended trading of Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) starting Jun. 6 due to the AGM that was held on Jun. 9 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements, dividend distribution and writing off an amount of IQD2.1 bn from provision for doubtful debts' account.

ISX suspended trading of Al-Mashreq Al-Arabi Islamic Bank for Investment (BAMS) starting Jun. 7 due to the GA that will be hold on Jun. 12 to elect seven original and seven alternative board members.

ISX suspended trading of Al-Taif Islamic Bank (BTIB) starting Jun. 7 due to the AGM that will be held on Jun. 12 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Industries (IMAP) invited its shareholders to subscribe on 6.1 bn shares starting Jul. 3 from the capital increase to IQD16.0 bn through 61.38% rights issue. Subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days.

Middle East Producing & Marketing - Fish (AMEF) resumed trading on Jun. 8 after being suspended from trading for its GA (May 26) in which they elected five original and five alternative board members.

New shares of Ishtar Hotel (HISH) from the capital increase from IQD3.5 bn to IQD7.0 bn through 100% bonus issue resumed trading on Jun. 9.

ISX will suspend trading of National Company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) starting Jun. 14 due to the AGM that will be held on Jun. 19 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements.

