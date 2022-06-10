Rotana announces First 5-Star Hotel in Sulaymaniyah

By John Lee.

Rotana has opened a new 5-star hotel in Iraqi Kurdistan.

According to a press release, the Slemani Rotana features 240 spacious rooms and suites with a convenient location on Salim Street in the center of Sulaymaniyah.

Facilities include a state-of-the-art gym, a spa, a piano bar, and a variety of restaurants.

The property is owned by Qaiwan Group.

(Source: Rotana)

