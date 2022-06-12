Navigate

Tensions Simmer on Iraqi Streets as Food Prices Rise

By on 12th June 2022 in Agriculture, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Already faced with chronic issues such as persistently high unemployment and a lack of access to basic services, Iraqis are now hit by skyrocketing prices for food staples.

Observers blame the jump in prices on both the Russia-Ukraine war and endemic corruption.

The rising consumer price inflation has sparked street protests in different parts of the country.

The full report can be viewed here (registration required).

(Photo Credit: Fared Baram/ NRC)


