Italy supports Out-of-School Children in Iraq

Italy supports UNESCO Iraq to improve access to quality and inclusive education with gender equality for out of school children

UNESCO Iraq welcomes a new generous contribution from the Directorate General for Development Cooperation of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS).

During the visit to the Alimam Almuntazar School, the Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H. E. Marina Sereni, and the UNESCO Representative to Iraq, Paolo Fontani, signed a partnership agreement between Italy and UNESCO for the enrollment of out-of-school children in schools in Baghdad and Babil governorates, in the presence of the Director of the AICS Office for Jordan and Iraq, Emilio Cabasino.

With the funding support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, five schools have been rehabilitated in Salah Al Din governorate and eight more schools will benefit from rehabilitation in Baghdad Governorate. More than 17,000 students have been re-enrolled to date.

This new phase of the project aims to provide further 10,000 Out of School Children (OOSC) in Babil and Baghdad governorates with learning opportunities, safer and more conducive learning environment and enhanced quality of education. Special attention will be given to offer equal opportunities to boys and girls to access quality education.

(Source: UN)