Video: Drought, War and Sanctions hurting Iraqi Date Industry

Iraq date industry: Drought, war and sanctions affecting exports

Iraq has long been known as a major global exporter of dates.

But water shortages, wars and sanctions have led to nearly 15 million trees being lost over the past three decades, and that is changing the lives and livelihoods of many people.

Al Jazeera's @Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Badra, Iraq: