Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 16th June 2022).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD981 (-0.3%) / $858 (-0.3%) (weekly change) (+6.9% and +6.5% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 6.7 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD7.2 bn ($4.9 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

Mamoura Real-estate Investment (SMRI) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends starting Jun. 20. The company decided to distribute 6% cash dividends (IQD0.06 per share, 2.0% dividend yield).

Subscription on the shares of Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Industries (IMAP) has been postponed till further notice as the subscription period collides with Eid Al-Adha holiday.

Diebold Nixdorf has announced that Al Qurtas Islamic Bank (BQUR) is the first to deploy its DN Series ATMs in Iraq. The bank's ATMs will be monitored by Vynamic View software to detect and prevent downtime, optimize performance, and reduce costs for the bank. (Iraq Business News)

