Asiacell chooses MCP Insight for Anti-Fraud and Compliance Monitoring

Mobile phone operator Asiacell has selected UK-based MCP Insight to provide their anti-fraud and compliance monitoring solutions for Asiacell's Value Added Services and Direct Carrier Billing services.

MCP will be working closely with IQ Services, the Carrier's internal Master Aggregator, who manage all merchants offering services on Asiacell's network.

MCP's combined Scanner and Shield solutions enables Asiacell to detect fraudulent and non-compliant traffic on all advertising campaigns from the initial banner right through to billing. It is this cross analysis of data gathered that provides the 360 degree picture of what is happening at every click throughout the user's journey. This is all collated in and controlled by MCP's on-boarding portal, Net - which stores all tests, manages the resolution process and provides all the compliance/fraud performance reviews.

Declan Pettit, Director of MCP:

"We are delighted to have been selected by Asiacell to help in the fight against fraud. It shows they have serious intent to protect their customers against this current threat that affects the whole Carrier Billing Industry worldwide. It is only when all Carrier's actively take this lead in the fight against fraud that bad actors will finally get the message that their efforts are futile."

Chra Hussain, CCO of Asiacell added:

"At Asiacell, we understand that customer confidence in our systems and processes is absolutely essential to maintain our reputation of excellence. MCP have been selected as they have shown, throughout a lengthy trial, that their solutions are up to the essential job of protecting the whole Value-Added Services and Direct Carrier Billing value chain"

(Source: MCP)