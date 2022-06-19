Iraq Improves Ranking in Global Peace Index

By John Lee.

The Institute for Economics and Peace has ranked Iraq 157th out of 163 countries in its 2022 Global Peace Index.

This represents an improvement of two places on last year's ranking.

Worldwide, the average level of global peacefulness deteriorated by 0.3 per cent over the past year. Although small, the report says that this deterioration continues a long standing trend, with the GPI deteriorating in eleven of the past fourteen years.

The latest report only partially captures the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine; these effects will be more fully captured in the 2023 report.

The most peaceful countries were listed as Iceland, New Zealand and Ireland, while the lowest ranked were Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen.

The full report can be downloaded here.

(Source: IEP)