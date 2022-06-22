By Yesar Al-Maleki, for The Middle East Institute. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq once again leaps into the void, but not before political elites secure funding

For Iraqis, two key events last week will shape the rest of this year, but hopefully not many more to come.

First, on June 8 the country's divided parliament voted in surprising harmony to pass the so-called "Food Security and Development Bill," a controversial piece of legislation with a IQD25 trillion ($17 billion) price tag.

There are lingering questions about its legality as well as fears that it could allow un-transparent spending of part of Iraq's crude oil export windfall for 2022.

