New Agreement to tackle Corruption in Kurdistan

KRI's anti-corruption agenda strengthened under new agreement with Commission of Integrity

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq's (KRI) Commission of Integrity (CoI) have today renewed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen KRI's legislative and strategic anti-corruption frameworks and to enhance, the investigative capacity of it in line with international principles and standards.

The three-year MoU provides a framework of cooperation between the two partners under a number of areas, including identifying legislative gaps in anti-corruption and subsequently developing legislation in line with the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, enhancing the KRI's anti-corruption strategic framework, and strengthening the role of KRI's CoI Investigations Department.

Dr Ahmed Anwar, the Chairman of KRI Commission of Integrity, stated:

"We, at the Commission of Integrity of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, have multiple challenges in our day-to-day activities. Hence, having substantial contributors and supporters, who are ready to lend a hand to us - is a real value. Continuing cooperation with our long-time partner UNDP is a strengthen KRI CoI's legislative and strategic anti-corruption frameworks and improving our capacities in line with worldwide approaches."

Ms. Barbara Egger, Head of Cooperation Section at the EU Delegation to Iraq, stressed:

"The renewed Memorandum of Understanding is a sign of continued commitment of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq's Commission of Integrity to deliver on Iraq's own regional and international commitments and respond to the clear expectations of Iraqi citizens. I welcome this step and look forward to a continued partnership under the EU-funded project, to the benefit of Iraq and its people"

Resident Representative of UNDP Iraq, Zena Ali Ahmad, said:

"A robust anti-corruption agenda and investigative arm of the Commission of Integrity will mean increased transparency and accountability, and a more efficient administration of justice in line with international standards. We are delighted to renew this commitment with KRI's Commission of Integrity which will be instrumental in restoring public confidence in the institutions that serve them,"

The objectives of this MoU falls within the framework of the currently ongoing EU-funded Anti-Corruption and Arbitration in Iraq (ACAI) Project, implemented by UNDP.

More information on the ACAI project can be found here.

(Source: UN)