Iraq-UK Trade Fell slightly in 2021

By John Lee.

Medicinal and pharmaceutical products was the biggest category of goods exported from the UK to Iraq in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2021.

According to a report issued by the UK's Department of International Trade (DIT), the sector accounted for exports of £87.2 million, which was 24.2 percent of all UK goods exported to Iraq.

Total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and Iraq was £609 million during the period, a decrease of 0.5 percent or £3 million from 2020.

(Source: UK DIT)