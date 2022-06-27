Iran "Ready to Export Technical, Engineering Services to Iraq"

By John Lee.

The CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has said that Iran is ready to export technical and engineering services to Iraq.

Addressing a meeting of the Joint Working Group on Iran-Iraq Oil Cooperation, Mohsen Khojastehmehr, said:

"Iran wants to benefit from Iraq's participation in the development of the oil and gas industry ...

"It is time for Iran and Iraq to take practical steps to cooperate in the field of oil and gas activities and the scientific, technological and educational sectors."

The Iraqi delegation to the meeting was led by Deputy Minister of Oil, Bassem Mohammad Khedir,

(Source: Shana)